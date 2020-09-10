Home  >  Business

NTC orders recall of frequencies, channels assigned to ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 11:43 PM

Another blow to ABS-CBN Corp. as the Philippine telecommunications commission orders the recall of all frequencies and channels assigned to the network. 

This covers the iconic Channel 2, and over 70 channels and frequencies delivering news and entertainment nationwide. 

Warren de Guzman tells us what happens once these frequencies are returned to government. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 10, 2020
