Mga nagtitinda ng bigas problemado paano makakasunod sa price ceiling

Posted at Sep 03 2023 06:34 PM

Problemado ang mga nagtitinda ng bigas kung saan hahagilap ng murang supply ng bigas para makasunod sa itinakdang price ceiling ng gobyerno. Sabi nila, hindi umano sila handa para rito at hindi umano nila kakayaning malugi. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 3 Setyembre 2023. 

