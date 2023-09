Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A Philippine university is partnering with an Indian firm to offer a drone training program in the country.

The Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited.

Dr. Nathaniel Albuyog, MMSU vice president for research and extension, said their university will be providing spaces where the drones can be used.

"DroneArchaya will provide us with the special applications that they’ve developed, and they will also offer us an opportunity to visit DroneArchya in India, wherein we’ll have our students have their (on-the-job training), specialized training, such that they’ll be immersed in the industry," he said.

Albuyog also said drone technology can have many specialized applications in the Philippines.

"Hopefully with this partnership with them, we’ll be able to come up with really more applications of drone here in the Philippines specifically in precision agriculture, disaster risk management," he said.

--ANC, 1 September 2023