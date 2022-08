Watch more News on iWantTFC

A lawmaker on Tuesday said the Philippines should reinvigorate its salt industry to increase production and boost self sufficiency.

"We have one of the longest coast lines in the world and yet, this one particular product we’re still importing. We’re supposed to be the one exporting this particular product... We really need to revitalize this industry," said Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo.

Salo recently filed a bill that sought a comprehensive plan for the development of the local salt industry and the grant of incentives to salt farmers and exporters.

Th measure also proposed that the government build salt farms for lease to private stakeholders, he said.

"We’re proposing that the government fix the need by developing salt farms then it will be leased to private stakeholders or private manufacturers later on," Salo said.

The Department of Industry earlier said there was no shortage of salt supply in the country. Malacañang this week also said the government is ramping up efforts to modernize and support the industry.