Lawmakers move to save PH salt industry

MANILA — Stakeholders of the country's salt industry are seeking help amid the government's inability to help salt makers cope with the effects of Republic Act 8172 or an Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide known as ASIN Law.

Signed in 1995, the ASIN Law mandates all salt producers to fortify their product with iodine, along with the government's promise to educate salt farmers with the new technology, and provide them the equipment that could produce iodize salt.

Twenty-seven years later, however, the commitment remains an empty promise, according to the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food, Incorporated (PCAFI).

On Teleradyo's "On the Spot" program, group president Danilo Fausto said: "Ang ating malaking problema ay yung sa export products. Yung ibang bansa ayaw tanggapin, ayaw bilhin ang ating export products dahil ang gusto nila ay natural salt, ayaw nila ng enhanced. So malaking opportunity ang nawawala sa ating mga exporters."

Asked how many large-scale manufacturers remain in the salt industry, Fausto replied: "Wala na."

"Wala nang natira dito (na large-scale manufacturers). Pati yung malaking kumpanya sa Pangasinan nagsara na," Fausto said.

Salt is an important ingredient that can serve the people in many ways.

Aside from being a condiment, salt is also a fertilizer for coconut and other plants. It is also used for animal feeds, medicine, cleaning aids, chemicals, and other materials.

Industries like dried fish, fish sauce and shrimp paste producers also rely heavily on salt.

With no aid coming, what used to be active salt farms stretching across 36,000 kilometers of shorelines like those in Ilocos region, Pangasinan, Bulacan and Cavite, either became idle or are converted into subdivisions.

Fausto's recommendation to Congress is to revoke the ASIN Law.

"Better pa, siguro mas maganda na alisin na lang natin ang batas na yan at bigyan natin ng encouragement at incentive ang ating mga nasa dalampasigan to start producing salt," Fausto said.

At the Lower House, Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia has filed House Bill No 1282 that seeks to revoke the ASIN Law.

KABAYAN partylist Rep. Ron Salo has also filed House Bill No 1976, which seeks to amend the ASIN Law, and create the Comprehensive Salt Industry Development Program.

Salo said they will also launch the National Salt Congress in November, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as their guest speaker.

They will also ask the President to certify House Bill 1976 as an urgent measure.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also wants to review the ASIN Law.

Still, the senator wants an investigation as to why the country is now importing 93 percent of its salt supply, and is only producing 7 percent of its own needs.

