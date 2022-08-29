MANILA - The administration of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr is working to modernize the country’s salt industry and boost the production of salt, Malacanang said Monday.

“Tutulong ang ating pamahalaan para sa modernisasyon ng ating industriya ng pag-aasin,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a tweet.

(The government will help in the modernization of the salt production industry)

Among the plans that the administration will undertake are the following:

DA to work with DENR, DOST, and DTI to fully develop the local salt industry under Republic Act 8172 or the Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide

DA to expand salt production areas and push for the development of technologies to accelerate salt production

DA to implement programs and initiatives for boosting salt production and supply

BFAR to lead various research and development initiatives on salt production and assist marginal and artisanal salt makers

Realization of the Development of the Salt Industry Project (DPSIP) for salt makers in Regions 1,6, and 9

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier assured the public that there is no salt shortage even as the Philippines grapples with sugar supply challenges.

Several salt brands increased prices in January and May based on DTI's suggested retail price. The agency said manufacturers last increased prices half a decade ago, DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said



Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. president Danilo Fausto earlier urged lawmakers to amend Republic Act 8172 or An Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide to reinvigorate the country's salt production industry.

