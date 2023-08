Filipino-Italian entrepreneur creates a metaverse Monaco

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Filipino-Italian digital entrepreneur has created a metaverse version of the city of Monaco.

Manila Di Giovanni, founder and CEO, Dworld said she envisions this version of the metaverse to provide people with a glimpse into the economy, politics as well as social issues that a modern city needs to deal with.

The company says it recreates smarter and greener virtual twins of cities worldwide, integrating all the main economic sectors in one single virtual reality platform to start the era of the V-Economy.

Di Giovanni said her experience of growing up in the Philippines made her see the value of creating a more positive version of the metaverse.

“This background this origin is what has made me become much more open-minded and what has shaped my values and made me think of not just creating a gamified metaverse that is not really adding value to our society, but something that can be useful for people living in such conditions,” she said in an interview with ANC.

The company said it focuses on helping cities improve their urban planning to become greener by launching pilot projects.

Some real estate firms, hotels and restaurants in Monaco have already signed up for the program, which is still in alpha, or a version that is still being tested by the company.