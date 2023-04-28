Meralco plugs into the metaverse with VR facility

Meralco launches its PIXL facility which uses virtual reality and other technologies for training and education. Handout

MANILA - Meralco on Thursday unveiled its own virtual reality studio that uses real-world data to create simulations for training and education.



Dubbed the Powertech Innovation and eXperience Lab (PIXL), the new facility “aims to drive the use of new technologies for the energy industry to achieve the country’s smart grid vision,” Meralco said.

PIXL uses devices such as the Oculus VR headset, Microsoft HoloLens, along with 10 short-throw high-definition projectors, a 360-degree projection wall and LED lights.

The facility is eyed to be a venue for collaborations with the academe, regulators, other electric cooperatives, and distribution utilities in the Philippines or even other countries.

“The way we want to use PIXL is like a studio where you can teleport to any location you want and be able to experience that in a digital reality,” said Bacani, who is also Meralco’s Chief Information and Technology Officer.

The power distributor said PIXL is part of its vision for a “smart grid.”

“Making the grid smarter entails a lot of new investments in technology. We are looking to smart substations, smart meters, advanced metering infrastructure and advanced network infrastructure, all of which taken together would make the grid much smarter and more digital,” said Meralco President and CEO Ray Espinosa.