Japanese AI firm partners with Laguna school for tech showcase

Japan-based AI firm Rinna said it is partnering with a Philippine school to use its technology in an educational setting.

Rinna AI, which is promoting the use of AI-powered video avatars that can speak like normal human beings in several languages, said it has partnered with the Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Calamba, Laguna to use its avatar technology.

Alex Lagata, Rinna’s Global Business Director, said they are also looking for business partners in the country who may want to tap its video avatar tech for business applications such as marketing, online sales, and even human resources.

People should not fear AI taking away their jobs, according to Lagata, because AI has the potential to create even more jobs.

“Fear is due to lack of awareness and information,” said Lagata.

The next step for avatars, according to Lagata, is interactivity.