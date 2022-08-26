Home  >  Business

World's top 10 billionaires richer than some countries

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Aug 26 2022 10:58 AM | Updated as of Aug 26 2022 11:16 AM

Billionaires: it’s an elite class of individuals with more money than some countries. Here's who make up the world's billionaire list and how they amassed wealth.
