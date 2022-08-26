Home > Business World's top 10 billionaires richer than some countries Deutsche Welle Posted at Aug 26 2022 10:58 AM | Updated as of Aug 26 2022 11:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Billionaires: it’s an elite class of individuals with more money than some countries. Here's who make up the world's billionaire list and how they amassed wealth. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Deutsche Welle, DW Read More: Billionaires world's richest Elon Musk Jack Ma Jeff Bezos Bill Gates Warren Buffet /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu