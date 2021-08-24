Home  >  Business

Pandemic pushes millennials, Gen Z to save more: insurer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 02:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed millennials and Gen Zs to save more of their incomes and be more future-focused, Manulife said on Tuesday. 

The younger generations have also shifted their spending from wants to needs, as the pandemic reduced incomes, and even led to job losses, according to Manulife citing a recent survey.
Read More:  millennials   Gen Z   personal finance  