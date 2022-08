Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is looking to raise about P800 billion to irrigate some 1 million hectares of land nationwide through public-private partnerships (PPP), an official said on Tuesday.

NIA Administrator Benny Antiporda said the lands were not irrigated due to funding woes.

"So ang pera, sa halip na umasa tayo sa pondo ng gobyerno eh magre-raise tayo ng P800 billion para dito coming from projects ng PPP -- public-private partnership. Ang PPP ay maaari silang kumita," said Antiporda in a public briefing.

"NIA will launch its project 'NIA Para sa Bayan' and its first objective is the optimization of water. Ano po yung optimization of water? Lahat ng pwedeng paggamitan ng tubig ay gagawin natin," he added.

The official said investors could earn through the generation of renewable energy in dams, or those with aquaculture, hydroelectric power plants, and solar panels.

The direction of NIA under the current administration is also "to come up with dams all over the country."

"'Yan pong ating kanal ay pinag-aaralan na po natin na ang buong kanal kahit 100 kilometro pa yan o 50 kilometros yan ay tatakpan natin ng solar panels lahat yan," he said.

The programs of the agency may be rolled out within 6 years "so the next generation could benefit from this," noted Antiporda.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News