Marcos Jr. to reorganize Sugar Regulatory Administration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:03 AM

The Philippine sugar regulatory board will be revamped by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after several of its top officials quit over an importation controversy.

He also plans to negotiate lower sugar prices with traders amid calls by his economic managers for immediate action to address a sugar supply shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022
