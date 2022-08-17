Home > Business Marcos Jr. to reorganize Sugar Regulatory Administration ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine sugar regulatory board will be revamped by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after several of its top officials quit over an importation controversy. He also plans to negotiate lower sugar prices with traders amid calls by his economic managers for immediate action to address a sugar supply shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos SRA Sugar Regulatory Administration sugar imports importation sugar supply /overseas/08/18/22/israel-turkey-to-restore-full-diplomatic-ties/overseas/08/18/22/anger-as-us-court-says-teen-not-mature-enough-for-abortion/video/business/08/18/22/heritage-tourism-sa-bataan-unti-unting-bumabalik/overseas/08/18/22/tiktok-girds-for-us-election-misinformation-threat/overseas/08/18/22/saudi-sentences-woman-to-jail-over-twitter-activity