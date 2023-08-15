Home  >  Business

PH economic managers allay fears over nat'l debt hitting P15.8-T by end of 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2023 11:21 PM

Philippine lawmakers express concern over projections that put the country's outstanding debt at P15.8 trillion by next year.

But the country's economic managers assure them there's nothing to worry about. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2023
