Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seeks to modernize the agriculture sector, an analyst believes he should also focus on the problem of vegetable smuggling.

"Mahalagang tutukan sana ang problema ng smuggling especially sa gulay," political analyst Froilan Calilung told Teleradyo on Monday.

Last March, the Department of Agriculture under the administration of then- President Rodrigo Duterte launched an investigation on the dumping of smuggled vegetables mostly coming from China.

Several government officials were accused of protecting smugglers, with former Senate President Tito Sotto urging Marcos, who was set to lead the DA, to reshuffle the department.

In his SONA, Marcos said he seeks to modernize agricultural technology. Marcos also promised to increase agricultural production to address high food prices, and eyed institutionalizing loans for farmers.

According to Calilung, Marcos should also focus on creating a fair supply value chain.

"The problem is there is not ample mechanism in order for this produce to reach the market. And more importantly nagkakaroon ng problema sa supply value chain so kung lumalabas na ang mga magsasaka sila ang nagpapakahirap, ang kumikita ang mga middlemen," Calilung said.

He also urged Marcos to zero in on providing aid such as fertilizers, and creating farm-to-market roads.

-- Teleradyo, 25 July 2022