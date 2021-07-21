Private sector vaccination seen pushing 'micro-herd' immunity amid Delta variant

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Wednesday said a micro-herd immunity approach in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for the private sector would ensure protection for employees amid the threat of the more highly transmissible Delta variant.

“Starting this weekend, these 500 companies that bought Astra vaccines will start implementing their vaccination program for their employees. Pabilisan ito. We have to go faster than Delta coming in,” said Concepcion.

Concepcion said companies should focus on vaccinating 80 percent of employees in a specific building so that they can be allowed to increase their operating capacity.

“If a building is able to achieve a minimum of 80 percent vaccinated employees or even the tenants, then dapat pumayag na sila na itaas yung capacity from 50 percent to 80 percent,” he said.

Last week, a total of 1.15 million doses of AstraZeneca for the private sector arrived In the country. Another batch of 1.15 million doses from AstraZeneca is expected to arrive in August.

“We want to start creating more mobility. Yung economy natin, it’s being challenged right now and to create a better business climate you have to get people out from their home to the office. You will have consumption moving up, that is important. But the condition to all of these is we have to vaccinate no less than 80 percent,” he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Vaccinating more employees is important because it's building a strong wall of defense against COVID-19.

“That’s why we have to try to achieve population protection which is 50 percent hopefully by August, September in NCR Plus hindi sa buong bansa, hindi kaya and hopefully herd immunity,” he said.

“We should try to encourage them to take the vaccine. We are in a very serious situation. Delta is such a virulent variant that can affect the lives of people and more so another major lockdown,” he said.

- TeleRadyo 21 July 2021