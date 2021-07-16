Philippines gets 1.15 million more AstraZeneca doses

JUST IN: Plane carrying 1.15 million doses of Astrazeneca for the private sector has landed at the NAIA Terminal 1 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/D5SdYJxQwl — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) July 16, 2021

A China Airlines flight carrying around 1.15 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said a total of 5.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines is being procured by the private sector through the tripartite "Dose of Hope" initiative launched last November 27, 2020.

Another 1.15 million doses from AstraZeneca will arrive in August, he added.

"A total of 2.75 million employees from close to 500 companies are expected to benefit from this—not to mention those who will benefit from the LGU procured doses," he said in a statement.

He earlier said the Philippine government will no longer need the private sector's donation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in February 2022.

Last week the Philippines took delivery of 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca donated by the COVAX Facility.