AstraZeneca's 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX arrive in PH

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday afternoon received the delivery of 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca donated by the COVAX Facility.
The shipment arrived past 4 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 via Emirates flight EK332.
This latest donated batch raises the country's coronavirus vaccine stockpile to over 20.6 million.
On Thursday night, Philippine officials also welcomed 1 million vaccine doses from the same brand donated by the Japanese government.
Later Friday, the government also expects some 170,000 government-procured doses from Russia's Gamaleya Institute.
More details to follow.
