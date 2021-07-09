Home  >  News

AstraZeneca's 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX arrive in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 09 2021 04:29 PM | Updated as of Jul 09 2021 04:31 PM

AstraZeneca&#39;s 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX arrive in PH 1
A box of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday afternoon received the delivery of 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca donated by the COVAX Facility. 

The shipment arrived past 4 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 via Emirates flight EK332.

This latest donated batch raises the country's coronavirus vaccine stockpile to over 20.6 million. 

On Thursday night, Philippine officials also welcomed 1 million vaccine doses from the same brand donated by the Japanese government. 

Later Friday, the government also expects some 170,000 government-procured doses from Russia's Gamaleya Institute. 

More details to follow. 

 
