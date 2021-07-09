AstraZeneca's 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX arrive in PH

A box of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday afternoon received the delivery of 2.028 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca donated by the COVAX Facility.

The shipment arrived past 4 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 via Emirates flight EK332.

This latest donated batch raises the country's coronavirus vaccine stockpile to over 20.6 million.

The plane carrying over 2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses donated to the Philippines through COVAX has landed at NAIA on Friday afternoon. #COVID19VaccinePH | via @VivienneGulla pic.twitter.com/atkb5UTAca — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 9, 2021

On Thursday night, Philippine officials also welcomed 1 million vaccine doses from the same brand donated by the Japanese government.

Later Friday, the government also expects some 170,000 government-procured doses from Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

More details to follow.