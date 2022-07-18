German firms see 'overall' positive developments in PH: survey

Watch more News on iWantTFC

German businesses in the Philippines have generally positive expectations in the next few months as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic and due to certainties following the national elections, a survey showed.

German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc (GPCCI) Executive Director Christopher Zimmer said the latest Spring 2022 survey showed that almost half or 47 percent of participants said their current business situation in the Philippines is the highest since the pandemic started.

Some 44 percent also see developments in investments in the next 12 months, according to the survey by the network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad.

"This may be attributed to certainties after the election concluded. Employment also gained a lot of roles since the pandemic Overall positive. Our members are expecting mainly good improvements to come," Zimmer said.

In terms of policies, he said German businesses would like to see reforms in labor and education.