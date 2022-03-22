MANILA - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Tuesday the amended Public Service Act, as well as the other recently enacted measures that open more industries to foreign investment, would help "revitalize" the country's pandemic-hit economy.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Republic Act 11659 which redefines which sectors are considered public utilities subject to a 40 percent foreign ownership cap.

“The completion of the economic liberalization bills will revitalize our economy and encourage more investments and innovation as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures will also strengthen our domestic economy against external shocks, such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Chua said.

The amended PSA limits the definition of public utilities to the distribution of electricity, transmission of electricity, petroleum and petroleum products pipeline transmission systems, water pipeline distribution systems and wastewater pipeline systems, seaports and public utility vehicles.

Telcos, airlines, airports, domestic shipping, railways and subways as well as tollways are not considered public utilities and are allowed to be fully owned by foreigners.

Aside from the PSA, Duterte also recently signed amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act (RTLA), and the Foreign Investment Act (FIA).

Several business groups have hailed the passage of the new laws.

More foreign investments will result in more jobs and boost the country's economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Association of the Philippines said Tuesday.

"The entry of foreign investors will foster strong competition that will benefit the consumers, create more jobs, expand our economy, and boost our recovery from the disruptions caused by COVID-19," MAP president Alfredo Pascual said.

"A more open Philippine economy will enable us to catch up with our more progressive neighbors in ASEAN," Pascual added.

With the anticipated influx of foreign investors, Chua also highlighted that the amended PSA has provisions to protect the country from national security concerns.

Under the law, the President has the power to suspend or prohibit any investments in a public service in the interest of national security upon the review, evaluation, and recommendation of the relevant government agency.

The amended PSA also has a provision to prevent foreign state-owned enterprises from owning capital stock in public utility or critical infrastructure, it added.

There is also a provision on information security for telco businesses, and the reciprocity clause which prevents foreign nationals from owning more than 50 percent of capital in critical infrastructure unless their country of origin accords the same rights to Philippine nationals.

