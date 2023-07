Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A fintech company on Tuesday said they hope to make e-finance more affordable and accessible to more Filipinos.

Ryan Uy, head of product marketing at StarPay, said they are looking at imposing the lowest possible fees on transactions on their platform.

Jan Chan, head of strategy and corporate development, also said they want to make their platform more accessible to Filipinos by having a dedicated customer service team to address their users' concerns.

--ANC, 13 July 2023