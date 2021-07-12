Home  >  Business

Race to space: Richard Branson beats Jeff Bezos in historic ‘edge of space’ flight

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2021 11:09 AM

Richard Branson completed his first flight to the edge of space aboard his own Virgin Galactic aircraft, ahead of rival Blue Origins founder Jeff Bezos who also revealed plans for a similar journey. 

Billionaire Richard Branson looks out the window at Earth in zero gravity on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. July 11, 2021 in a still image from video. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS.
