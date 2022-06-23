Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Takot ang nararamdaman ng ilang provincial bus workers dahil marami sa kanila ang nawalan na ng trabaho gawa ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo.

Isa sa kanila ay ang konduktor ng biyaheng Cavite na si John Christopher Curabo.

"Natatakot din ako dahil ’yan lang po ang trabaho ko. Wala naman pong iba eh, diyan lang ako kumukuha ng pangkain sa bahay ... Kung sakali po matigil ’yung pasada namin mangingisda na lang po ako. Wala naman eh, no choice e ... Naliit na po kita namin eh P500 ang minimum namin a day, ngayon P600. Nababawasan pa, kaltas ng SSS. Magkano rin ’yun, dalang-daan minsan ang natitira," aniya.

Ayon naman sa sa driver na si Bobby Morita, hindi malayong tumigil sila pamamasada lalo na kapag pumalo sa P100 ang presyo ng diesel.

Ayon sa Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines, 20 hanggang 30 porsyento na lamang ng provincial bus ang bumibiyahe ngayon dahil sa oil price hike at nasa 26,000 na provincial bus workers ang nawalan ng trabaho dahil dito.

Maaaring dumami pa ito kapag nagtuloy-tuloy pa ang pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo.—Ulat ni Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News