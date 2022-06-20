Multi-sectoral groups call for the scrapping of the oil deregulation law during a protest against the recent oil price hikes in Quezon City on June 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Despite calls from consumers, groups, and lawmakers to for the government suspend oil excise tax, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will choose instead to focus on helping those most affected by oil price hikes by giving financial aid.

"I prefer to handle the problem on the other side of the equation and provide assistance to those who are in need," Marcos Jr. told media in a press briefing at his headquarters in Mandaluyong on Monday.

Marcos Jr. called the suspension of excise tax a "blanket" solution, which might not necessarily help those most in need.

"Ang aking iniisip kung sino yung agad tinamaan, lumabas, ang transport, i-focus natin sa kanila, 'yung mga nangangailangan talaga; those whose livelihoods are in danger because of hte increase in oil [prices], 'yun ang dapat tayo mag-focus. 'Yung may kaya, they can afford to pay the VAT," he added.

This could mean the continuation of fuel subsidies, which the outgoing Duterte administration announced provision for the public transport sector earlier this year.

Senator Koko Pimentel earlier on Monday called on the incoming president to suspend the excise tax on petroleum products once he is in office.

Marcos Jr. brought up once more his plans to digitize how the government identifies, monitors, and gives aid to indigents, a task he told incoming Department of Welfare and Social Development Secretary Ewin Tulfo to focus on.

The incoming president said this can be done by making sure all Filipinos are registered and have a national ID; doing so can help identify and target who needs "ayuda" or financial aid the most.

"Right now we are at 12 million, kulang na kulang pa 'yun. The giving of the ayuda, all of these things, we are going to digitize, it all depends upon everyone having their national ID and a good database the government should have," Marcos Jr. said.

As of 2021, only over 10 million Filipinos are registered for their national IDs, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).