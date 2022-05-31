Mark Demayo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo on Tuesday said President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wanted him to digitize the Department of Social Welfare and Development's distribution of aid when he takes the agency's helm.

"Gusto niyang i-digitalized ang pagbibigay ng ayuda sa DSWD para mas mabilis," he said in a public briefing.

(He wants to digitalize the distribution of aid from the DSWD so that it would be faster.)

Tulfo said he was also told to "clean" the list of beneficiaries at the agency to ensure those receiving financial aid or relief goods were qualified.

"'Yung mga hindi na kinakailangan na nandiyan, dapat alisin na at dapat i-compare 'yung listahan sa listahan ng LGU (local government unit) partikular sa barangay kung sino talaga ang nangangailangan ng ayuda para hindi masayang," he said.

"'Yung mga hindi nabibigyan, mabibigyan na ngayon."

(Those who should no longer be there must be removed and the list should be compared with that of the LGU, particularly the barangay, to determine who really needs aid so that it does not go to waste. Those who did receive aid would get some now.)

Courtesy of Radio Television Malacañang - RTVM

Marcos also directed Tulfo to prioritize livelihood assistance for those who were left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Isa pa hong order ng pangulo o incoming President Marcos ay 'yung tinatawag na pandemic recovery map," said Tulfo.

"'Yung mga nawalan ng trabaho at ngayon po'y naghihirap ay dapat ho tulungan sa pamamagitan ng mga pondo ng DSWD na for livelihood programs."

(Another order from incoming President Marcos is the so-called pandemic recovery map. Those who lost their jobs and are now suffering should get help from the funds of the DSWD for livelihood programs.)

Tulfo said he would also continue continue the Malasakit Centers, a pet project of President Rodrigo Duterte's close ally, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where indigent patients can access financial aid from state insurer PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the DSWD, and other agencies.

In 2019, Tulfo was criticized for hurling insults against outgoing DSWD head and former Army chief Rolando Bautista after the latter refused to be interviewed on his show.

He has since apologized for his tirades against Bautista.

Tulfo also came under fire in 2018 for a P60-million advertisement deal with the Department of Tourism while his sister, Wanda Teo, was still head of the agency.