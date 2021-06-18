Petsa de peligro? Firm to offer 'pamasahe' loans for cash-strapped commuters
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 18 2021 11:16 AM | Updated as of Jun 18 2021 11:31 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Lendpinoy, beep card, Filipino commuters, commute, transport fare
- /overseas/06/18/21/biden-gift-putin-randolph-aviators
- /news/06/18/21/san-francisco-honors-fil-am-scientist-rapper-ruby-ibarra-for-youth-leadership
- /news/06/18/21/number-of-days-of-quarantine-philippines-inbound-travelers-iatf
- /news/06/18/21/3-lumad-slain-in-surigao-del-sur-not-rebels-local-says-army-insists-theyre-reds
- /news/06/18/21/overseas-deployment-cap-nurses-health-workers-ofw