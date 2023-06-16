Home  >  Business

CAAP: Lack of spare parts, plane repairs cause of frequent flight cancellations

Posted at Jun 17 2023 12:15 AM

The Philippine civil aeronautics board says the lack of spare parts and a months-long queue for repairs of passenger planes could be the culprit behind frequent flight cancellations in recent weeks. Jacque Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2023
