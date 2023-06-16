Home > Business CAAP: Lack of spare parts, plane repairs cause of frequent flight cancellations ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 17 2023 12:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine civil aeronautics board says the lack of spare parts and a months-long queue for repairs of passenger planes could be the culprit behind frequent flight cancellations in recent weeks. Jacque Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, The World Tonight Read More: Philippine civil aeronautics board CAAP flight cancellations passenger planes /video/news/06/17/23/ash-from-mayon-volcano-falls-in-parts-of-albay/video/news/06/16/23/marcos-jr-no-takers-for-agriculture-secretary-post/video/news/06/16/23/senators-question-us-request-to-host-afghans-in-ph/video/news/06/16/23/judge-inhibits-from-de-limas-remaining-drug-case/news/06/16/23/dfa-grilled-over-us-request-to-house-afghans-in-ph