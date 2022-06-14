Home  >  Business

Should PH accept Russia's energy supply offer?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 11:13 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Concerns are raised over Russia's offer to help with the Philippines' energy supplies.

An energy official believes Manila could get in the crossfire between Moscow and the West if it accepts Russia's help. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 14, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   fuel   oil price hike   Russia  