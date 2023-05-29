PSE trading floor transitions to event hall

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday inaugurated the new PSE Events Hall where future celebrations such as initial public offering (IPO) listing may be held.

The converted events hall was the former trading floor which was closed last year as the PSE shifted to remote or digital trading.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Felipe Medalla, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Emilio Aquino and PSE President Ramon Monzon were among those present during the event.