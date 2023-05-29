Home > Business PSE trading floor transitions to event hall ABS-CBN News Posted at May 29 2023 10:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday inaugurated the new PSE Events Hall where future celebrations such as initial public offering (IPO) listing may be held. The converted events hall was the former trading floor which was closed last year as the PSE shifted to remote or digital trading. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Felipe Medalla, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Emilio Aquino and PSE President Ramon Monzon were among those present during the event. 'Technology finally prevailed': PSE shuts trading floor as brokers shift to remote sites PSE permanently closes trading floor 'Floorless trading': PSE to shut trading floor from June 24 as brokers adapt to new normal Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Promo, ANC exclusive, stock exchange Read More: PSE Philippine Stock Exchange PSE trading floor PSE events hall IPO IPO listing digital trade /business/05/29/23/uk-to-replace-gsp-trading-system-with-new-scheme-bccp/news/05/29/23/panoorin-musika-noon-at-ngayon-concert-ginanap-sa-paris/overseas/05/29/23/pilipinas-nakilahok-sa6th-indian-ocean-conference/overseas/05/29/23/ukraine-updates-massive-russia-drone-attack-targets-kyiv/business/05/29/23/biden-and-mccarthy-finalize-us-debt-deal-say-confident-it-will-pass