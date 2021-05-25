DTI officials issue ‘safety seal’ for businesses that pass public health standards
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 26 2021 04:17 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, DTI, Department of Trade and Industry, safety seal, health protocols, COVID-19, coronavirus
- /video/business/05/26/21/ph-shares-join-regional-rally-as-inflation-fears-recede
- /video/business/05/26/21/govt-urged-allow-use-of-astrazeneca-jabs-as-first-dose-for-economic-frontliners
- /video/news/05/26/21/local-officials-call-on-govt-to-immediately-distribute-covid-19-vaccines
- /video/news/05/26/21/ex-dict-official-bares-alleged-overprice-in-free-wifi-project
- /sports/05/26/21/2021nbaplayoffs-donovan-mitchell-returns-game2