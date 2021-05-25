Home  >  Business

DTI officials issue ‘safety seal’ for businesses that pass public health standards

Posted at May 26 2021 04:17 AM

Philippine officials will post visible signs at malls and restaurants to assure customers that these meet public health standards. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2021
