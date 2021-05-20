Fintech may breed Philippines' next unicorn: analyst

Watch more in iWantTFC

Unicorns, or startup companies with valuations of over a billion dollars, multiplied and thrived in the last few years.

In the Philippines, some fintech firms may be poised to achieve unicorn status, according to an analyst in Singapore.

But with some of these companies merging into even bigger entities and reaching valuations of over tens of billions, it may be time to move the goalposts for startups.