Farmers group aapela sa Kongreso kontra panibagong tapyas sa taripa ng imported rice

MAYNILA—Aapela ang isang farmers group sa Kongreso matapos maglabas ang Malacañang ng kautusang magpapababa sa taripa ng bigas na iaangkat mula sa ibang bansa.

Inilabas umano ang Executive Order 135 2 araw lamang bago bumalik ang session sa Kongreso, ayon kay Leonardo Montemayor, board chairman ng Federation of Free Farmers at ex-Agriculture secretary.

"Parang kulang ng respeto po sa ating tariff-making authority, na atin pong Kongreso kaya mag-aappeal po kami sa Kongreso. Siguro pati na rin sa Malacanang," aniya sa panayam sa Teleradyo Martes.

Stable din daw ang supply ng bigas sa bansa, dagdag ni Montemayor.

"Sabi nila para maiwasan ang additional inflation. Wala pong inflation na nagmumula po sa bigas. As far as rice supply is concerned, stable po tayo . . . Wala po kaming makitang basis," mungkahi pa niya.