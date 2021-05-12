Pork producers seek indemnification for ASF-stricken hogs

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A group of pork producers on Wednesday sought P10,000 indemnification per head of hogs culled for African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (ProPork) welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of state of calamity, said Nicanor Briones, ProPork vice president for Luzon.

"Ang pinakamahalaga wala d'yan, 'yung sinasabi nating indemnification fund na P10,000 kada ulo ng baboy," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The most important thing is not there, the indemnification fund of P10,000 per head of pork.)

The declaration also lacks the amendment for Executive Order No. 128 and the implementation of the Food Safety Act, said Briones.

The Senate and government's economic team earlier agreed on a compromise to adjust the tariff rates of pork imports to10 percent in-quota and 20 percent for out-quota for the first 3 months, and 15 percent and 25 percent, respectively, for the remaining 9 months.

Agriculture group Samahan ng Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) also filed an administrative complaint against Agriculture Secretary William Dar for failing to inspect pork imports which is required under the Food Safety Act, according to Briones.