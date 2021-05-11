Home  >  News

Duterte declares nationwide state of calamity due to African swine fever

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 12:49 PM

Consumers check pork and other meat products at the Mandaluyong Public Market II on April 15, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity over the African swine fever that has slashed the local supply of pork and pushed up its prices, based on a document that Malacañang released on Tuesday. 

ASF, which is fatal to hogs but not to humans, has spread to 493 cities and municipalities in 12 regions, Duterte said in Proclamation No. 1143. New cases are "continuously being reported despite government interventions," he added. 

The President said the national disaster council urged him to declare a state of calamity over the outbreak. This would allow local governments to tap their quick response fund to contain ASF, he said. 

"There is hereby declared a State of Calamity throughout the Philippines on account of the ASF outbreak, for a period of one year beginning this date, unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant," reads Duterte's proclamation, which he signed on Monday. 

