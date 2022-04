Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mekeni Food Corp on Thursday said it was developing new products and readjusting its formulation to tap the growing health-conscious market.

The company, which weathered the African Swine Fever outbreak in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, has released healthier products that are specifically designed to be cooked using new kitchen appliances like air fryers, said Mekeni Food Corp president Prudencio Garcia.

"We are preparing now for healthy foods. We have this yogurt sausage with 25 percent less salt and less saturated fat," Garcia told ANC.

"We’re trying to look at not just on the formulation but on how we prepare and cook these products, for example, for frying using an air fryer to become more healthy," he added.

Known for its tocino, hotdog and bacon, among others, Mekeni is also considering to make the company public through an IPO in about 3 to 5 years, Garcia said.

The meat processing company started as a backyard poultry farm in 1986.