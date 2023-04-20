Puma bets on healthy lifestyle, remote work to boost growth PH growth

Watch more on iWantTFC

Puma is betting on the shift to a healthier lifestyle and the hybrid work arrangement to help boost its growth in the country.

The company has its own advantages compared to other brands out there, Puma Philippines Country Manager Paolo Misa told ANC.

“Because of the pandemic, people started to become healthy, a lot will do hybrid set-up with work, WFH, our products of those types of footwear that you would use in these kinds of scenarios,” he said.

"When you work out, we’re top of mind, at the same time, when you’re at home you don’t really have to be in your work clothes, Puma offers that athleisure that is suitable for that environment,” he added.

Puma's line of products includes clothing and footwear.