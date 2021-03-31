Tripartite agreement sa pagkuha ng bakuna, posibleng lumabas na: Fil-Chinese biz group

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Umaasa ang Filipino-Chinese business group na makukuha na nila ang tripartite agreement mula sa gobyerno na isa sa rekisito sa pagbili ng pribadong sektor ng bakuna kontra COVID-19.

“Malapit na kasi na-review na ni chairman [Carlito] Galvez, it looks ok. Dadaan sa Department of Health so their lawyer is looking into the legal point. So I expect immediately, baka ngayon, lalabas na po. Baka today, if their lawyer says no problem, hopefully,” pahayag ni Ambassador Francis Chua, dating presidente ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry at ng Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Paliwanag ni Chua sa TeleRadyo Miyerkoles ng umaga na hindi maaaring bumili ng bakuna ang pribadong sektor kung hindi ito papasok sa tripartite agreement.

“Hindi pwede kasi it's an international agreement that all the vaccines should be between government to government. Kahit ang gusto ng gobyerno o si Presidente o si Gen. Galvez na dumeretso, pero may batas po na we would have to have an agreement with government,” sabi ni Chua.

Magugunitang lumagda sa isang kasunduan ang FFCCCII ng 500,000 doses ng Sinovac noong Pebrero. Pero hindi aarangkada ang kanilang order kung wala ang tripartite agreement.

“Based on global agreement, talagang kailangan po kasama ang gobyern kasi this kind of vaccine private individual could not engage on it. It has to pass through the government,” paglilinaw niya.

Sakaling makuha na ang tripartite agreement, handa na naman umano ang bakunang nais nilang kuhanin.

“The next issue we would have to schedule yung eroplano. Alam naman ninyo sa ngayon pag scheduling may challenge din,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 31 Marso 2021