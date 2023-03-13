Watch more on iWantTFC

Puerto Galera Mayor Rocky Ilagan said on Monday there are no traces of the Mindoro oil spill yet in the island destination.

However, he said the local government as well as private stakeholders are bracing for the event if in case oil from the sunken tanker Princess Empress reaches their shores.

"Kung dumating po ang oil spill may nakahanda kaming mga pangharang, nakahanda kami at mga private organizations," Ilagan told Teleradyo.

(If the oil arrives, we are ready)

Ilagan said tourism has bounced back in the beach destination off the port of Batangas. Average tourism arrival is now at 20,000 per month, he said.

"At this rate malalampasan namin ang aming pre-pandemic tourism arrival," Ilagan said.

Motor tanker Princess Empress, which was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank near Verde Island Passage. The oil spill in Mindoro has been damaging mangroves, seagrasses and corals and spreading in nearby areas.

A Palawan official earlier said signs of the oil spill were observed in one of its shores.