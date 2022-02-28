DOE says requests for suspension of fuel excise tax pending in Congress
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 28 2022 04:57 PM
ANC, ANC Top, excise tax on fuel, fuel price, oil products, world crude oil price
- /spotlight/02/28/22/fact-check-para-sa-mga-kubeta-hindi-sa-kampanya
- /news/02/28/22/lalaking-nakabisikleta-patay-sa-hit-and-run-sa-qc
- /overseas/02/28/22/ukraine-says-russian-troops-reduced-pace-of-offensive
- /overseas/02/28/22/singapore-court-rejects-latest-gay-sex-ban-challenge
- /overseas/02/28/22/covid-hit-hong-kong-considering-lockdown