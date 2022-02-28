Home  >  Business

DOE says requests for suspension of fuel excise tax pending in Congress

Posted at Feb 28 2022 04:57 PM

MANILA - The Department of Energy has requested for the suspension of excise taxes on petroleum products as early as October 2021, Usec Gerardo Erguiza Jr said in a virtual briefing. The proposal is pending in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. 
