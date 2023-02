Watch more on iWantTFC

BPI Wealth Asset Management has rebranded to BPI Wealth to cement its leadership in the asset and management space, its president and CEO Maria Theresa Marcial said on Thursday.

“We wanted to reengage with our customers so we wanted to tell the public that BPI, which is one of the most respected institutions offering financial services for over 171 years, has an equally strong wealth management arm,” she said.

“And we also wanted to communicate with our customers, in one word -- wealth -- that we are the trusted leader in the asset and management space,” she added.

With the rebrand comes the focus on 3 areas, namely, harmonizing customer engagements, streamlining internal processes and systems, and rationalizing products and solutions, Marcial said.