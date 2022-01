Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday said it would hold an online investing expo as more Filipinos start investing in the stock market.

Retail investors are now up 31 percent from a share of 18.9 percent in 2019, PSE president Ramon Monzon told ANC.

“With this participation, we felt it was incumbent upon us to have this expanded market education program for investors,” Monzon said.

Among the topics to be discussed are finance, online investing, investing in IPO (initial public offering) and even multi-asset portfolio, he said.

The PSE Expo will be held on Jan. 29 to 30. Registration is open and free.