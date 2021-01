Women suffer 54 percent of pandemic job losses: IFC official

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Rosy Khanna, a regional director of International Finance Corp, a sister organization of the World Bank, said women suffered 54 percent of job losses globally.

Khanna said this has pushed over 50 million women into poverty during the pandemic as they mostly work in services, tourism and retail sectors -- which are the hardest hit by the lockdown restrictions.

She told ANC's Market Edge on Wednesday that IFC recently partnered with CARD MRI, issuing up to $15-million accessible loans (around P750 million) for 60,000 micro, small and medium enterprises -- 44,000 of which are owned or led by women.