Interest rate cap sa credit card itinaas sa 3 percent kada buwan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2023 09:03 PM

Itinaas ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ang maximum interest rate sa mga credit card transaction. Pabor dito ang ilang ekonomista pero nababahala ang ilang may credit card sa madadagdag sa kanilang bayarin. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Enero 2023

