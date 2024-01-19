Why PH power rates are set to go up next month

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya, expect your electricity bill to go up next month as the Energy Regulatory Commission restores the collection of the Feed-in Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) starting in February.

The FIT-All, a fee collected from consumers to ensure development and promotion of renewable energy in the country, was suspended in December 2022 due to healthy FIT-All Fund balance. The FIT-All is collected at a rate of P0.0364 per kilowatt-hour.

ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said there is a need to replenish the fund to ensure a steady supply of renewable energy from solar, wind, hydro and biomass plants in the country.

"Paniniguro lang ito na hindi mapuputol ang supply ng ating renewable energy plants," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.