Metro Manila to have sufficient water despite El Niño: Maynilad
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 11 2024 09:48 PM

Metro Manila is not expected to have any water supply issues this year despite the effects of El Niño, an official of Maynilad said on Thursday.

Randy Estrellado, COO of Maynilad, said the National Capital Region will have sufficient water supply because Angat Dam's level remains high, and because water concessionaires have invested in new facilities to process and store water.