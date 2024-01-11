BMW brings remote control parking, in-car gaming and AI assistant to CES 2024

Watch more on iWantTFC

German carmaker BMW brought its latest innovations to CES 2024, showing off a remote control valet parking system, in-car gaming capabilities and an AI-powered personal assistant that can communicate with the driver and passengers to answer questions about the car.

Designed for people who are in a hurry and don't have time to park themselves, the remote control valet parking system would enable BMW drivers to leave their cars outside a shopping mall or an airport for example, and request an operator to take control of their vehicle through the My BMW App. The operator would then them remotely drive and park their car, saving time and avoiding the hassle of finding a parking place

The remote control valet parking feature was created by BMW with its partner, Valeo.

BMW also demonstrated a future version of its in-car personal assistant that uses Amazon’s new Alexa large language model (LLM) to answer questions about its cars.

Using generative AI, the voice assistant provides quick instructions and answers about vehicle functions in a much more human, conversation-like manner, while at the same time being able to control some vehicle functions, according to a BMW press release.

And with EV drivers having to spend more time in their cars while charging their batteries, BMW is introducing in-car gaming to help people pass the time while waiting for their vehicles to charge.

The games appear on the vehicle's central dashboard and can either be played by using touch or by connecting traditional gaming controllers to the car's entertainment system via Bluetooth. The controller link-up will be made available over the air for BMW Operating System 9 during 2024, according to BMW. —Report from Reuters