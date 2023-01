Watch more on iWantTFC

Some 40 businessmen representing companies in mining, energy, agriculture and waste management sectors, among others, joined President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr during his state visit to China, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

At least 3 roundtable discussions have been arranged by the Department of Trade and Industry for the first day, PCCI President George Barcelon told ANC.

China is the Philippines' top trading partner in 2021 and the country's second-largest export market.