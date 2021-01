Ayala to buy 450,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, give half to gov't

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Ayala Group will buy 450,000 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from British firm AstraZeneca, of which half will go to the government, Ayala Corp President and COO Fernando Zobel de Ayala said on Monday.

"The total donation that we will be giving to the government will be about P120 million," the tycoon said in a press briefing.

"Government, in turn, has requested that 50 percent be given to individuals that the government selects, and 50 percent will be given back to the private sector so we can also provide to people who need it," he added.

The Philippines and private firms earlier secured 2.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

