The Philippines is aiming to become the second largest destination for foreign direct investments in Southeast Asia in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's vision, a Trade official said on Wednesday.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the country has already overtaken Thailand and Malaysia in terms of attracting foreign capital.

In the next four years, the Philippines will seek to overtake Vietnam and then Indonesia, Rodolfo said. Singapore meanwhile is seen remaining the top FDI destination in ASEAN.

Rodolfo said the sectors attracting a lot of foreign investments currently are renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, software development and business process outsourcing.

Another bright spot would be mineral production, especially those used to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

"That is why we are focusing on attracting investments in nickel processing here," Rodolfo said.