Mga tagapagbalita ng ABS-CBN News, muling nagsama-sama

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 09:51 PM

Nagkaroon ng unexpected reunion ang past at present ABS-CBN news anchors sa birthday party ni ABS-CBN News Chief Ging Reyes. 

Kasama sa party ang mga tagapagbalita ng ABS-CBN mula noong 1986 hanggang sa kasalukuyan. 

Baon nila ang masasayang ala-ala at samahan ng ABS-CBN Intergrated News and Current Affairs. 

