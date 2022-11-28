MULTIMEDIA
Mga tagapagbalita ng ABS-CBN News, muling nagsama-sama
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 28 2022 09:51 PM
Nagkaroon ng unexpected reunion ang past at present ABS-CBN news anchors sa birthday party ni ABS-CBN News Chief Ging Reyes.
Kasama sa party ang mga tagapagbalita ng ABS-CBN mula noong 1986 hanggang sa kasalukuyan.
Baon nila ang masasayang ala-ala at samahan ng ABS-CBN Intergrated News and Current Affairs.
